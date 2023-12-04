Grafton High teacher allegedly assaults 14-year-old student: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A teacher at Grafton High School has been arrested and charged after police say they assaulted a 14-year-old student.

On Dec. 1, the sheriff's office was notified of an alleged assault of a 14-year-old student that occurred on Nov. 28 at the high school.

The student reported the incident to school officials on Nov. 30, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office Investigation Division began an investigation into the complaint, and as a result, have arrested 59-year-old Karmon Weidlich from Hampton.

Weidlich has been charged with one count simple assault and has been placed on administrative leave by the school division's human resources department.

"It is absolutely unacceptable for these types of incidents to be occurring," said Superintendent Dr. Victor Shandor. "As I shared in my remarks at the November School Board meeting, our most important responsibility as a school system is to provide safe, secure, and caring environments for all students. These incidents are not reflective of our division's core values and priorities which we expect all employees to uphold."

