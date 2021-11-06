Gun Safety 101: Store guns safely in home

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Gun violence on our streets has left families heartbroken and young people dead and injured.

Hampton Roads saw and uptick in gun violence during the hot summer months, coming off the heels of COVID restrictions ending.

Gun violence also impacting schools. In Hampton Roads, a school shooting at heritage high school in Newport News injured two students. Officer Roger Whitley with the Norfolk Police department encourages adults to properly store their guns and keep them out of the hands of children.

"The best way to store a gun is going to be in a gun safe," Officer Whitley said.

Other ways to store guns from children include:

"Trigger locks and gun locks, gun faults. Then there are also gun cabinets," Officer Whitley tells News 3's Leondra Head.

He warns that adults should secure their weapons.

"Keep them out of the reach of kids. Spend the extra money. Get a gun safe that’s going to provide that type of security, so the kids can’t get a hold of it or criminals who may harm somebody," Officer Whitley says times have changed. "The days of people storing guns in the closet on the shelf thinking kids can’t get to them or put them in the drawer when they think kids won’t find them. Those days are gone. Kids are inquisitive and they can get to firearms."