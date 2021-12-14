Gun violence erupts on Peninsula, killing 2 men in Hampton and Newport News shootings

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Police officers in Hampton and Newport News are investigating homicides that happened Monday. Both involved shootings.

Newport News Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Brighton Lane, where one man was fatally shot. Hampton Police are investigating a shooting on Kecoughtan Road after one man was shot and killed.

"I heard three or four gunshots, and with being a nurse, I looked out the window and seen somebody on the ground not realizing that somebody had gotten shot," said Ashley Lawton, a Hampton resident.

Lawton, a nurse, says she jumped into action.

"I seen the body just laying on the ground, so I ran out with my nursing bag and was checking for a pulse. He did have a faint pulse at first, and I took over CPR," Lawton tells News 3 reporter Leondra Head.

She did all she could until an ambulance arrived on scene.

"I just kept going until paramedics came. By that time, we cut his shirt open; we did see a bullet wound," Lawton said.

Hampton Police have not released the man’s identity. Police are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had been struck by apparent gunfire. They attempted life saving measures, but he was pronounced deceased on scene. We are engaged in the preliminary investigation processing the crime scene as well as trying to identify individuals responsible for this incident," Sergeant Reginald Williams, the Hampton Police public information officer, said.

Meanwhile, only a few minutes away in Newport News, another deadly shooting happening Monday afternoon.

Newport News Police tell News 3 the man was pronounced dead on scene around 2 p.m.

Gunshots also hit an apartment window, striking glass and causing a woman to be struck by the glass. That woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newport News Police have not released the man’s identity. The investigation remains ongoing.