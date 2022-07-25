Hampton mom faces sentencing after pleading guilty to murdering her baby

HAMPTON, Va. – Julia Tomlin, who pleaded guilty to murdering her 2-year-old son Noah will be sentence in court Monday afternoon.

The Hampton mother faces up to 55 years in prison.

Tomlin pleaded guilty in December to charges of second-degree murder, child neglect and concealment of a body in the murder case of Noah in 2019.

In June 2019, Noah was reported missing from his Buckroe Beach home, and police began a grueling search. The 2-year-old boy’s body was found at the Hampton Steam Plant in July 2019 after a week of searching.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said the toddler was mutilated and tortured and had a horrific death.

Officials said his injuries were horrific and severe.

This is a developing story and we will have updates from court later today.