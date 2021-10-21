Hampton Roads health officials await CDC approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters

NORFOLK, Va. – Health officials in Hampton Roads are asking the public to wait for the official announcement before they come out to Military Circle Mall expecting to get a COVID-19 booster from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, although a panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is meeting and expected to announce its recommendation.

“What we’re thinking is going to happen is that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will get approved as boosters and then there will be opportunities to mix and match,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, acting district health director for the Norfolk Health Department.

Health officials say that some people did show up to Military Circle on Thursday morning hoping to get a booster and were turned away. They recommend waiting for the announcement.

Once approved, Dr. Jaberi recommends scheduling an appointment through one of the following ways:

Call 1-877-VAX-VA (1-877-829-4682)

Log on to: vase.vdh.virginia.gov and put in 23502, the ZIP code for Military Circle Mall.

Or go to: vaccinate.virginia.gov.

