Hampton Roads hospitals, VDH say COVID & flu cases are down

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — After a spike in COVID and flu cases around the holidays, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting a decline in cases around the state and in Hampton Roads.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to hospitals in Hampton Roads about the trends they are seeing.

"The Sentara Hampton Roads area hospitals have averaged 65 inpatients daily positive for COVID over the past week and approximately 60 positive flu patients daily in the Emergency Department with an average of 5-10 inpatient admissions," Karen McGoldrick with Sentara Healthcare said. "The trend seems to be going down somewhat with the flu and COVID."

Riverside Hospital also shared their current trends.

"We have 4 hospitals in our acute care division in Riverside," Dr. Michael Oshiki, the President of Riverside Regional Medical Center said. "Right now, we have 28 COVID positive patients across all 4 hospitals."

Hospitals say those numbers are low COVID hospital visits compared to this time in previous years.

"Here in Hampton Roads, we’re at a low level of hospitalization rates and the activity level for the flu is moderate for our region," Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the Virginia Dept. of Health said.

Health officials recommend getting a flu shot or COVID shot to lower your chances of getting sick.