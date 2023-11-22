Hampton Roads shoppers discuss how inflation impacts Thanksgiving

NORFOLK, Va. — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, shoppers are doing their last-minute holiday feast shopping.

When it comes to buying a turkey, there's plenty to be thankful for in your budget. But the American Farm Bureau Federation says other items are up due to inflation.

Turkey prices dropped 16% since last year thanks to a higher supply. But other staples are more expensive this year.

News Thanksgiving turkey prices expected to be lower this year John Hood

Canned cranberries cost 60% more, canned pumpkin prices have spiked 30% and russet potatoes are up 14%.

Shoppers are feeling the brunt of inflation.

"How has your Thanksgiving shopping been?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Cameron Tyson, a holiday shopper.

"It’s been stressful," Tyson said. "I feel like I make decent money. I’m at the wage where I finally want to be at, and I didn’t think I would run into these problems."

Watch previous coverage: Thanksgiving turkey prices expected to be lower this year, some sides to be more expensive

Turkey prices lower compared to last Thanksgiving

He says certain side dishes are costing him more this year compared to last year.

"For example, stuffing or dressing or green beans and pre-made food is way up in the air, and it’s like why?" Tyson asked.

"A lot of items are more expensive," Janice Wiggins, a holiday shopper, said. "With the economy and inflation, food has gone sky high."

She says a turkey cost her around the same price as last year.

"The turkey I got from Harris Teeter, and it was about $25," Wiggins said.

Chesapeake Chesapeake org continues tradition of feeding thousands for Thanksgiving Kelsey Jones

Others say this holiday has been harder financially.

"It’s more expensive this year than it was last year," Sherri Banks, a shopper said.

One economist says shoppers can try to trim their food bill by looking for deals on the shelves.

"In the last several years, we've seen a significant uptick in shopping store brands rather than name brands," Veronica Nigh, an American Farm Bureau, economist said. "Which is a good way to save some money without skimping on quality."

Several Hampton Roads grocery stores saw a large number of shoppers out doing last minute holiday shopping.

If you're going to do any shopping on Wednesday, experts say its best to go early to avoid the crowd.