Hampton small businesses doing their part to help find Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. – As police and community members continue to search for Codi Bigsby, local businesses in the Downtown Hampton area are trying to do their part.

Walking down main street in Phoebus, the fliers are hard to miss. They’re posted in widows of small businesses like the coffee house and pub on S. Mallory Street.

“We just want to do anything we can to get the word out,” said 1865 Brewing Co. GM Monet Mickles.

About a block up at Fuller’s Raw Bar, workers are also spreading the word, asking locals if they know and when they’ve last seen 4-year-old Codi and his father, Cory Bigsby, who’s the main person of interest in Codi's disappearance.

“Unfortunately, when anything like this happens, it’s kind of all anybody talks about,” said Benjamin Brummett, who is a waiter at Fuller’s Raw Bar. “Everybody hopes the kid is found. We hurt for the family.”

Codi has been missing since Monday.

The multi-agency search for the little boy has now expanded beyond the one-mile radius of his home in the Buckroe Pointe community where his 43-year-old father said he last saw him.

Cory now sits behind bars. He was charged Thursday with child neglect for his four kids.

“It’s a really tough situation,” said Brummett. “Everybody’s pretty upset about it.”

