Black churches partner with Sentara Health to address high blood pressure in African American community

NORFOLK, Va. — Sentara Health is partnering with Black churches to try and solve the problem of high blood pressure in the African American community. They've joined forces with 10 Black churches in Hampton Roads.

One of those churches is Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk. Back in March, Pastor Reverend Dr. Geoffrey Guns talked about high blood pressure from the pulpit.

"How many of you have hypertension?" He asked. "Let me see those hands again."

Michael Woodward

Several hands went up—but the pastor didn't stop there.

"Why don't you stand so we can just see," he said. That resulted in a number of church members standing up.

"After worship we are going to be signing up people for the hypertension study that we're doing in conjunction with Sentara Healthcare," Dr. Guns continued/

Recently, I asked Dr. Guns why it was important to be a part of this study.

"Nearly 50% of my congregation has hypertension," he answered. "And when you look across the city of Norfolk, Norfolk has a high preponderance of individuals with hypertension, and so if there's a study that's going to help you to one, understand the disease, two, give you strategies for controlling it and three, helping you live a healthier life, then it just makes sense that we would be a part of this study."

Sentara's point person for this study is Iris Lundy, Vice President of Health Equity.

Michael Woodward

"We have people that are dying every day from high blood pressure or it's leading to some other chronic disease," she told me.

According to the National Institutes of Health, hypertension is more prevalent and severe in urban, Black populations compared to whites. Lundy says Sentara is using $3.4 million from a grant to help combat that.

"Well, we certainly see there is a disparity or a difference between blood pressure being controlled and uncontrolled when you look at Black African-American populations compared to white populations," she said. "And we have to ask ourselves what is the difference? Why and what should we be doing differently?"

This is a very comprehensive study with some of the church members getting at-home blood pressure monitors, journals, weekly reminders from a healthcare professional, someone reviewing this data weekly and phone calls discussing adjusting medication and nutrition.

Lundy believes there are many essential components to this study.

Watch another health story: What is gut health and why is it important?

Gut Health, Why is it important

"But the third piece is where I think we get a little creative and innovative and that's with the community health worker," she told me. "Someone from the community who looks like you, understands you, your culture."

And at the heart of this 18-month study, is the church. Something Pastor Guns says is essential.

"There's no more trusted institution in the African-American community than the church," he said.

Sentara began nurturing this relationship with African-American churches during the pandemic when they partnered to do COVID-19 vaccination drives. Dr. Guns says his church alone, held 16 clinics.

"The medical establishment needs the voice and the partnership of the black church," Dr. Gun said. "You know if you're going to reach black folks, then the most effective and efficient way to do that is through the church."

Watch previous coverage: How your blood pressure numbers can warn you if you're at risk of stroking

Do you know your blood pressure numbers? May is American Stroke Month

A relationship that can help form a blue-print for saving lives.

For information on this study about Sentara Health partnering with local African-American churches, click here

This study also involves other health institutions, that you learn about here.

And for the list of 10 local churches participating, click here.