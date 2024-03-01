Chesapeake boy born with a heart defect fights for students' safety

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If someone was having a cardiac emergency, would you be able to jump in and save their life?

That's the very question a 7-year-old boy in Chesapeake is asking that question to state lawmakers. His name is Cayden Shipley, and he's not your average 1st grader.

"Right now, we don't have a plan, and I really want kids to be safe," said Cayden.

It's an issue that personally impacts Cayden: he was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means he was born with half a heart.

"I've had three open heart surgeries and two caths," said Cayden.

Kelley Shipley

He had his first open heart surgery when he was just 4 days old. When people see that long scar on his chest, it doesn't bother him — he knows he's a living miracle.

Now, he wants to see Senate Bill 181 become law. The bill, introduced by State Senator Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach), would require all Virginia schools to have a cardiac emergency plan in place, including protocol for staff to follow when responding to a sudden cardiac arrest, or a similar life-threatening emergency, while on school grounds.

Kelley Shipley, Cayden's mother, was shocked a cardiac emergency plan already wasn't in place at every school. To ensure teachers know what to do in case Cayden experiences a medical emergency, she and her husband have a conversation with Cayden's teacher at the start of each school year to inform them of his heart condition.

"We want the school and his teachers to keep in mind he's a normal kid, he has a great intellect but we do have a letter from one of his former cardiologists to let them know what to expect," she said.

Kelley Shipley

The bill would also provide grants to help schools pay for training people and maintaining AEDs.

Cayden says the bill highlights the importance of taking the right steps when administering aid in an emergency.

"Once that bill passes, every school would have a plan to be able to save lives," said Cayden. "I really want to make sure our kids live a heart-healthy life."

As lawmakers continue to debate this bill, Sen. Rouse says he's glad to see support from both parties. He says the bill passed the Senate and also expects it to pass in the House committee.