Elderly woman from Hampton Roads dies of Listeria, 9 more fall ill says the CDC

HAMPTON ROADS, VIRGINIA — A Hampton Roads woman who contracted Listeria has died, according to an update from the CDC. According to a spokeswoman from the Virginia Department of Health, the woman was over the age of 65.

The CDC reported nine additional cases and three deaths August 8, with the other two deaths occurring in Illinois and New Jersey.

On July 26, a recall of Boar's Head deli meat was announced over listeria concerns. The recall was extended on July 30 to include all deli products, which included seven million pounds of prepackaged deli and poultry products.

News 3's Erika Craven spoke to Perfectly Frank, a Norfolk hot dog eatery, who's menu has been largely affected due to the recall.

"It is different having an emptier grill, not as many hot dogs," said Kamarin Collier, shift manager at Perfectly Frank. "The owner got a call from Virginia Deli, the people who provide us our hot dogs and sausages, saying Boar's Head was recalling a lot of their product, and they would come pick it up the next day."

The CDC provided some tips on how to best avoid Listeria:

