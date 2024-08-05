A hot dog joint without hot dogs? Hampton Roads eatery leans on other menu items in wake of Boar's Head recall

NORFOLK, Va. — Frankfurters are the name of the game at Perfectly Frank, a Norfolk eatery near ODU.

"Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays are the hot dog specials. So, a lot of people like to come in and get their hot dogs, you know for cheap, so they're pretty necessary for Perfectly Frank," said Kamarin Collier, shift manager at Perfectly Frank.

But when News 3 stopped in near the end of the day Sunday something was missing from the refrigerators and the grill.

"It is different having an emptier grill, not as many hot dogs," said Collier. "The owner got a call from Virginia Deli, the people who provide us our hot dogs and sausages, saying Boar's Head was recalling a lot of their product, and they would come pick it up the next day."

Boar's Head recalled more than seven million pounds of sausages and deli items around the country after two listeria outbreaks with at least two fatalities and 30 hospitalizations nationwide. The USDA announced the news of the latest outbreak Tuesday.

Boar's Head reported its impacted products came from the company's Jarratt, Virginia facility.

A hot dog joint without hot dogs is a challenge, but those at the restaurant said many of their other items like cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and salads are popular will carry them through.

"We understand, you know, that this happens. We don't want anyone to get sick and neither does Boar's Head," said Collier.

They hope the outbreak won't cause folks to turn away in the future.

"You know we're going to ride with Boar's Head. We really appreciate what they've done for us, and what they have provided for us, so we're just going to hold on until they come back," said Collier.

"We will count our blessings that none of our customers suffered from the listeria outbreak. We will remind ourselves that our visitors don't just come to our shop for the dogs. We will stay loyal to the companies who take such great care of us and will celebrate with them when this nightmare is over," Perfectly Frank owner Tarah Morris wrote on the company's Facebook page.

She said through this recall, their customers have been nothing but supportive.

The business doesn't know when they'll be able to restock the impacted items, but they're hoping that will happen in the next couple of weeks.

For more information on the recalls visit the USDA websiteand the Boar's Head website. For more information on Listeria visit the CDC website.