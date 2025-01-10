Children's helmets recalled due to violation of federal regulations

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall for a children's helmet due to the risk of head injury posed on Friday.

The Wemfg Children's Multi-Purpose Bike Helmets failed to meet the CPSC's federal safety regulations. The organization said the helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash.

Anyone who bought the recalled helmet is entitled to a refund.

Roughly 6,500 units were sold exclusively on Amazon from April 2024 through July 2024.