Liberty Hardware recalls Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars for posing fall hazard

Nearly 175,000 of Liberty Hardware’s Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars are being recalled for posing a risk of falling, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The plastic sticker grip pads can become dislodged after installation on tubs with tapered side walls, making the recalled Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars unstable during use and posing a fall hazard, the CPSC says.

The recall includes the following brands and models of Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bars: Peerless, model PL585, Safety First, models SF585 and S1F585, and Delta, DF585.

The CPSC is advising consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products. Consumers can request free packaging to return to the Multi-Grip Tub Safety Bar for a $35 refund.

More information on recall is available on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.