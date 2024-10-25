Costco recalls Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon over listeria concerns

Another food product is being recalled over listeria concerns. This time, it’s Costco’s Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Costco’s salmon provider, sent a notice to shoppers this week informing them of the recall. The notice was sent to shoppers that Costco has records of those who purchased products between October 9 to 13. The only packages affected are from lot number 8512801270.

Costco shoppers who purchased the recalled salmon are advised to not eat it and to return it back to the store for a full refund.