More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns

More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles were recalled over the weekend due to listeria concerns.

The waffles were manufactured by TreeHouse Foods and sold under more than a dozen major store brands, including Walmart, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Target and Dollar General.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

Consumers are urged to throw out the recalled products or return them to the store for a refund.

If you need help identifying whether you have these products, the FDA provides photos of the possibly contaminated products. To see the affected products, click here.