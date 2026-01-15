Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First child this season dies of flu complications in Virginia

Emergency departments across Virginia are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses, driven largely by an increase in flu cases, according to officials at Sentara Leigh Hospital.
RICHMOND, Va. — A preschool-aged child in Virginia has died from complications from the flu — the first reported in the state in the 2025-26 season, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Information was not provided about the child other than they were between 0-4 years and the case occurred in VDH's Eastern Region, which includes Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, the Three Rivers area, Isle of Wight, and Southampton counties.

“We at the Virginia Department of Health, are broken hearted and extend our sympathies to the family of this child during this difficult time,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, state health commissioner. “Even though the flu is common, it can cause serious illness and even death. I urge everyone who is eligible to receive the flu vaccine to do so not only to protect themselves, but to protect those around them.”

The VDH shared these tips for helping prevent the spread of flu:

  • Most people aged six months and older should receive an annual flu vaccine. Consult your healthcare provider as needed.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow rather than your open hand.
  • Stay at home when you feel sick.

