How a national nursing shortage affects the need for caregivers in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Even before the pandemic, this country was seeing a nursing shortage, affecting the entire healthcare industry on many different levels from registered nurses to caregivers.

According to AARP, 100,000 nurses left the workforce due to burnout and stress during the pandemic. Now, 600,000 have reported intent to leave by 2027.

It's an issue affecting nurses in hospitals, living facilities and homes according to Susan Reinhard with AARP.

Problem Solvers Virginia's Medicaid program pauses changes for parents acting as paid caregivers Erin Miller

"There is one glaring trend that long-term care systems have been beleaguered by worked burnout, and we know as people age their needs tend to increase so this is a real problem," Said Reinhard.

Josh Kanon runs Hampton Roads Home Care in Norfolk, a non-medical home care agency that's experienced this shortage from burnout and from companies offering better pay.

"I'm competing with Walmart and Target where they are offering twenty-two dollars an hour," explains Kanon. "I would love to offer that but it's just I can't turn around and charge the client even more money."

The agency provides companion care and personal care services for the elderly and disabled, many of whom are on a fixed income.

Watch related story: Virginia's Medicaid program pauses changes for parents acting as paid caregivers

Virginia's Medicaid program pauses changes for parents acting as paid caregivers

In Southeastern Virginia, the pay for caregivers can be about $14 an hour due to the cap rate from Medicaid.

According to caregiver Dena Jordan, she received a lot less when working for another agency.

"I remember making $8 an hour," said Jordan. "If they give you a raise it would be like ten cents a year. Back then I didn't know why we couldn't get paid that much, but government Medicaid doesn't pay a lot for caregivers."

Jordan says she does this job because she sees the need and she hopes the country sees it too soon.

Health Credit for Caregivers Act would give tax break to families caring for loved ones Jay Greene

"Our clients when they get older they're not able to bend down and do simple things like that," said Jordan. "It makes a big difference."

AARP has recently announced a collaboration with the Daisy Foundation, a group that recognizes the nurse's work and shows them appreciation.

This is to help address the national shortage and keep people in the industry. If you would like to nominate a nurse you can click the link, here.