Mom of fentanyl poisoned man says more education is needed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — On Friday, Virginia Beach students got a lesson on the dangers of fentanyl.

The First Ladies of New Jersey and Virginia talked to students at Bayside High School about the harm it's causing to families.

Health experts say a little bit of fentanyl is enough to kill.

Watch: A new billboard in Williamsburg has the faces of fentanyl victims in hopes it will help save lives

New billboard has the faces of fentanyl victims to help save lives

Sharon Roberts knows the pain of losing a child to fentanyl, it claimed the life of her son Shawn.

"My husband and I requested an autopsy be done and after the autopsy came back it did say that Shawn did have a swollen heart he had pneumonia in both lungs but that he also died from one Xanax laced with fentanyl and heroin and the Xanax," explained Roberts.

Since then, Sharon has used her pain to promote advocacy. She and other moms joined a group called 'Virginia Moms and Friends Fighting Fentanyl,'

Watch: Families who lost loved ones to fentanyl hold awareness walk

Hampton Roads families who lost loved ones to fentanyl hold awareness walk

She says her son took Xanax following a back injury to this day they have no idea how he got it.

"Police came to our house and searched his room there was nothing," explained Roberts.

After losing Shawn, more heartbreak followed when her other son Rob died.

"He had terrible high blood pressure and he stopped taking his medication because he was scared..He said I'm not taking anything anymore he didn't believe in the pills in the hospitals and doctors he just didn't take anything and two years ago he had a massive heart attack and died," explained Roberts.

Roberts says there needs to be more awareness for fentanyl poisoning in homes and in schools

"The schools need to be educated so they can teach the kids. They need to put the fear in the kids," said Roberts.

Watch: 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign aims to prevent opioid-related deaths in Virginia

'One Pill Can Kill' campaign aims to prevent opioid-related deaths in Virginia

On Friday, First Ladies Tammy Murphy of New Jersey and Suzanne Youngkin of Virginia visited students.

They were joined by health experts explaining the harm fentanyl can cause.

"I think it's important that we tell the whole story about what a teeny tiny amount of fentanyl can do to a person," said Suzanne Youngkin.

"And the fact of the matter is it can be laced into any pill a friend can give you not knowing its providence or a snack and you'll never know it there until it's potentially too late," said Tammy Murphy.

Watch: Virginia Beach mom who lost daughter to fentanyl shares her story as schools increase awareness education

Virginia Beach mom shares her story as schools increase fentanyl awareness education

The president of Virginia Moms and Friends Fighting Fentanyl, Margie Perkins says she's trying to change a law for families of victims

"I found out through my first son who passed away if there is the word overdose accidental overdose anything that has to do with drugs they do not pay out life insurance," said Perkins.

In the meantime, families are encouraged to have that life-saving conversation about ingesting laced food, water, or even medicine

"Don't say 'not my kid', because it can be your kid and it can be in an instant," said Roberts.