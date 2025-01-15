Put down the hand sanitizer and use soap, how to prevent Norovirus

Norovirus is something you don’t want to catch—but according to the CDC, it’s doubled this winter season when compared to last season.

Symptoms include stomach cramps, vomiting, nausea, and diarrhea. Health experts say that Norovirus is often mixed up with influenza.

"[It's] not pleasant, and its so hard to get rid of—because of the way the virus is, you have to use the right materials for it to go away,” said Tracey Odachowski, System Director for Sentara Infection Prevention and Control.

Health experts with say hand sanitizer does not kill the virus but washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water will.

“It’s just one of those few couple of viruses that [sanitizer] doesn’t work on,” said Odachowski.

It can also be tricky to get rid of if you don’t have the right products.

For extensive disinfecting around the house, your best options are bleach, vinegar, and products that contain hydrogen peroxide.

It’s also recommend that if you do get the Norovirus and start to feel better, take precautions to not get others sick and to try and stay home.