Report card grades Virginia colleges and universities on efforts to curb smoking

NORFOLK, Va. — For many young adults, it seems to be the cool thing to do at college. E-cigarette use, vaping, is on the rise among young adults.

"I do see a lot of vapes on campus, definitely more than cigarettes and smoking," said Reigna Forrest, a student at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Forrest doesn't smoke, but she knows many students who do. For many young people, she says, vaping is more acceptable than cigarette smoking.

"It smells good, it tastes good, you're not even really thinking about it, and it comes in a variety of flavors," Forrest explained.

According to a survey by the National Institutes of Health, 24% of college students, about one in four, say they used e-cigarettes. Recent studies show a direct link between e-cigarette use in college and lower scores on learning, memory, and critical thinking tests.

"It's not technically a safer option when it comes to vaping over smoking cigarettes," Forrest said.

That's a message students are hearing more often, thanks to efforts by ODU's Office of Student Health Services. Part of Steven Gunzelman's job as a health educator there is convincing students e-cigarettes are not safe.

"They aren't a safer option when it comes to smoking," Gunzelman warned. "They're still taking in some dangerous chemicals into your system," he added.

How do Virginia's colleges and universities stack up when it comes to curbing smoking and tobacco use on campus? The Virginia Department of Health issued a report card grading each school on tobacco use policies. Click here for an interactive map with grades and policies for each college or university in Virginia.

Here is a list of local schools and their grades in the 2024 report:

Eastern Virginia Medical School - A

Regent University - A

Hampton University - C

Norfolk State University - C

Old Dominion University - C

Virginia Wesleyan University - C

Christopher Newport University - D

William & Mary - D

When it comes to getting students to kick the habit, health educators try to be realistic.

"Make sure you're not using it too hard, knowing that you can cut back, maybe kind of promoting those kind of healthier strategies on how they can manage that," Gunzelman explained.

His office of medical professionals gets help from wellness ambassadors. ODU has a team of students who serve as models of healthier behavior on campus. Students, like Reigna Forrest.

"I try my best as a student just to provide the information and correct in a loving way, like, hey, that actually is, you know, kind of dangerous," Forrest said. "Or, these are some of the side effects that can come from that."

The thinking is that a student is more likely to follow the example of a fellow student instead of an authority figure. It's peer pressure put to good use.

"I think it's very important. It's very impactful to have peers speak to their peers," Forrest added.

News 3 reached out to each local school mentioned in the state's report for a comment. The responses we received are below.

Regent University

“We are thrilled to be awarded an “A” rating for our 100% tobacco-free campus,” said Dr. William L. Hathaway, Regent University Provost. “Discouraging tobacco use and reducing secondhand exposure helps create a culture of good health on our campus and improves the health habits of our students, faculty, staff and visitors. We believe it’s part of our mission to be good stewards of all that God has given us, including our physical health. Therefore, it’s imperative that we treat ourselves and others well.”

Christopher Newport University

"We value the Department of Health’s insights and will carefully review the findings to determine if any updates should be made to our wellness initiatives." — Jim Hanchett, Chief Communications Officer, Christopher Newport University

William & Mary

"William & Mary has a comprehensive smoking policy developed through its Environmental Health & Safety Office that provides university employees and students with a smoke free environment to work and learn while also protecting life and property where smoking could present a safety hazard or fire hazard.

This policy implements the Virginia Clean Indoor Air Act to ban smoking in public university facilities and state vehicles and establish limitations on outdoor smoking.

While the university’s policy does not include smoking cessation information – one of the Virginia Department of Health’s concerns noted in the scorecard established by the Eliminate Tobacco Use Virginia Initiative – that information is regularly shared or shared through William & Mary’s Office of Health Promotion [wm.edu]."