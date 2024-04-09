Sentara's insurance rate increased up to 265% in some Virginia cities; now the DOJ is investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Department of Justice is looking into whether Sentara Health, and its subsidiary Optima Health, unfairly raised insurance premiums and earned more than $655 million in federal subsidies.

For several years starting in 2018, Sentara Health Plans ran the market in Hampton Roads. That's because at that time Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield exited the market for the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period.

Court documents report in 2018 and 2019 Sentara premiums increased on average 81.8%, in some instances increased as high as 265%, and earned millions in federal subsidies. Court documents also said Charlottesville customers saw premium increases at the top of the range.

"For those Virginians, the rates were the highest in the country with the least expensive insurance option costing more than twice the national average," court documents filed by the government read.

Last month a judge ordered former Optima executives to provide additional testimony. The DOJ said Sentara hadn't complied with all its requests for documents and testimony.

Mike Kafka, Sentara Spokesperson, said Sentara's been working to comply with the investigation for the past three years. He sent this statement to News 3 on Tuesday: