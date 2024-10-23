The number of fatal drug overdoses is falling in Virginia, North Carolina. Here's why.

NORFOLK, Va. — The number of people dying from fatal drug overdoses is dropping nationwide, as well as in Virginia and North Carolina, CDC data shows.

Virginia saw a 15 percent drop between April 2024 and 2023, according to the preliminary data.

In North Carolina, the numbers are down 23 percent.

"I've been doing this for ten years and this is the first time I've seen progress. I do think lots of patients still need help and we'll be continuing to provide it," said Dr. Gil Schmidt, the Virginia State medical director for BrightView Health, an outpatient addiction center with locations around the country and in Virginia.

"The number of patients who we think need help with addiction is not getting smaller," he said.

He points to several reasons why the numbers are falling.

The most obvious, he says, appears to be the availability of Nalaxone, or Narcan, which is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.

He also says access to care and public awareness have increased in recent years.

"Residents of the commonwealth are more likely to have good access to high quality care and they're doing better in their recovery," he said.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have also spread awareness through public awareness campaigns.

News 3 has told the stories of several Virginia families who've been impacted over the years.

"We can't all do this in a silo. We have to really prevent drug overdose deaths together as a team," said Lauren Yerkes, a senior epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health.

Health officials are optimistic the downward trends will continue.

"Family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, community all are coming together to share one common goal in preventing and reducing drug overdose deaths throughout the state," said Yerkes.