How does VDOE cell phone guidelines work in a school emergency?

The Virginia Department of Education cell phone guidelines and Youngkin’s Executive Order 33 call for a cell phone free education.

It states that elementary, middle and high school students will have to keep their cell phones turned off and put away while during school hours. That could mean keeping their phones in their lockers or bookbags.

But the guidelines do not address one important element. What if there’s a criminal situation on school grounds, or a school threat? How will students get in contact with their parents without access to their phones?

In a statement, Youngkin's press secretary said in part:

"The Governor’s message to parents is that nothing is more important than the safety of our students and, as he has from day one of this administration, he will always listen to the concerns of parents when it comes to their children. As the administration has crafted the Cell-Phone Free Education guidance, we have heard from parents and students about the importance of communication during emergencies. The draft guidance requires school divisions to establish emergency communication and notification policies for parents."

Recently, a York County student was arrested and charged for making a school shooting threat.

A week ago, there was a school shooting in Georgia where a high school student shot and killed two teens and two teachers.

"The impact of school shootings takes away the safety net of our schools. It creates an atmosphere of anxiety as well as trauma, Dr. Sarah Williams, a psychotherapist said.

So how would students contact their parents in an emergency with the Department of Education’s guidelines and Gov. Youngkin’s executive order?

Hampton Roads school districts say they have a rapid notification system in place that will either call or send messages to parents, in an emergency.

News 3's Leondra Head asked parents how they feel about that type of communication.

"I prefer that my child have a cell phone. It’s a disruption in the classroom but I would want him to be able to contact me if there was a serious issue. I’ve had family members in a school lockdown and not be able to contact their parents," Megan Williams, a Hampton Roads parent said.

"I understand where he’s going with that. But if there is a situation and the school can’t get to us in time, you’re going to have these worried parents," another Hampton Roads resident said.

Dr. James Graves, a Newport News high school teacher says high school students in Newport News are required to put away their phones during school hours.

But if there is a school threat or an emergency he says they go into a lockdown procedure.

"If students have an issue of calling their parents, I’m not going to be concerned about that. I’m trying to keep myself and students alive," Williams said.

On September 16, the Virginia Department of Education is scheduled to release its final guidance for school divisions in an effort to remove cell phones from the hands of students during the school day.