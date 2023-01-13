How effective are metal detectors in preventing school violence?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - As the school system works to respond to last week's shooting at Richneck Elementary School, school leaders announced metal detectors will be installed at all schools.

The school division says 90 metal detectors are coming to schools in the city, but are they effective?

"I understand the feeling of we have to hurry up and do something. Unfortunately, if you really want to prevent violence and you really want to respond appropriately, metal detectors would not be the thing to do," said Dr. Amy Klinger, the Director of Programs for the Educator's School Safety Network, a non-profit that helps schools with safety issues.

Her organization points to a research article for the Journal of School Health, where researchers found there is insufficient evidence to show metal detectors prevent violence in schools. They also found metal detectors may actually hurt students' perception of safety.

"The issue is really when you try to come up with a quick one-size fits all solution for a really complex, multi-faceted problem it just doesn't work," said Klinger.

There are also now discussions about the school system purchasing clear backpacks for students. Klinger says those could be more effective than metal detectors, but urges school leaders use caution.

"We have to be very careful that we're not shifting to this idea of ever student as a potential perpetrator and we're not treating our schools like prisons," said Klinger.

What is the best strategy?

"The challenge is to not have security theater," said Ken Trump, the President of National School Safety and Security Services. Trump has bene working with schools across the country for 30 years to address school security.

Trump says schools have to create a culture where people say something if they see something. He says school staffers need to be trained to be situationally aware.

"The number one way we find out about weapons, plots, kids that are going to cause harm to themselves and others is from a kid who comes forward and tells an adult," said Trump.

In addition to metal detectors, school leaders say they will be reviewing student conduct and discipline records. Further administrative changes could happen at Richneck following an internal investigation, the leaders said.