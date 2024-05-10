All eastbound lanes on Route 58 in Chesapeake closed following deadly crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is dead after a tractor-trailer and a car crashed on Route 58 on Friday, police say.

The crash happened just after 4 a.m. in Chesapeake on Route 58 near the 5100 block of W. Military Highway, police say.

As of 8 a.m., all eastbound lanes on Route 58 in the area of the crash are closed.

The crash caused the tractor-trailer's fuel tank to rupture, leading to a fuel spill across the eastbound lanes, police say. HAZMAT teams are assisting with the clean-up, which is expected to take several hours, police added.

It's unclear when the lanes will be reopened, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Before the crash, the tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Route 58 and tried to make a U-turn into the eastbound lanes, police say. During the U-turn attempt, the tractor-trailer hit a sedan that was traveling eastbound, police added.

Police say the man who was in the sedan did not survive the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer stayed and spoke with police after the crash, police say. The incident is still under investigation.

