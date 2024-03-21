Chesapeake man found guilty for role in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach: DOJ

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man has been sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Breach.

Antonio Lamotta, 64, was found guilty of felony civil disorder and the misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents showed that Lamotta went to D.C. on Jan. 4, 2021, and told other "patriots" to "get in here asap" on Facebook, according to the DOJ. On Jan. 6, he went to the rally near the Senate Russel Building and then approached the Capitol from the east, where rioters controlled the area.

Norfolk Wanted man shot by police during car chase on Terminal Blvd Sammi Bilitz

Lamotta and other rioters forced their way into the East Rotunda Doors and pushed farther inside despite Capitol Police trying to clear the area, according to the DOJ. He motioned to the rioters behind him to move toward the Rotunda and stood his ground as officer tried to push rioters out.

The DOJ says that officers were able to force them out around 3:30 p.m. and Lamotta remained on Capitol grounds until 5 p.m.

Lamotta was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, for his role. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 30.

Since the Capitol Breach, more than 1,358 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach.