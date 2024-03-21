Wanted man shot by police during car chase on Terminal Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A wanted man was shot by police while in a car chase on Terminal Boulevard near Naval Station Norfolk Thursday afternoon, Norfolk police said.

While in pursuit, the man shot at officers and they returned fire, according to a Norfolk PD post to social media site X.

The man was transported to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said earlier.

#update #NPD was engaging in a vehicle pursuit this afternoon with a wanted individual when a crash occurred. The individual fired a weapon towards Officers, and #NorfolkPD returned fire. Virginia State Police has been requested to investigate this shooting incident. https://t.co/Cs4XH70f4j — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 21, 2024

Photos and video from the scene show several Norfolk Police SUVs, and a large Virginia State Police truck.

The location roped off by police is right near the Virginia Port Authority and Naval Station Norfolk.

Another silver-colored sedan could be seen in a ditch, with officers working nearby.

Police have asked people to avoid the area of Hampton Boulevard and Terminal Boulevard. News 3 has crews on scene. Stay with News 3 for updates.