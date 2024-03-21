Watch Now
Wanted man shot by police during car chase on Terminal Blvd in Norfolk

A wanted man was shot by police while in a car chase on Terminal Boulevard near Naval Station Norfolk Thursday afternoon, Norfolk police said.
Posted at 4:16 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 17:07:18-04

While in pursuit, the man shot at officers and they returned fire, according to a Norfolk PD post to social media site X.

The man was transported to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said earlier.

Photos and video from the scene show several Norfolk Police SUVs, and a large Virginia State Police truck.

The location roped off by police is right near the Virginia Port Authority and Naval Station Norfolk.

Another silver-colored sedan could be seen in a ditch, with officers working nearby.

Police have asked people to avoid the area of Hampton Boulevard and Terminal Boulevard. News 3 has crews on scene. Stay with News 3 for updates.

