Chesapeake neighbors push back after city council approves 43-home Viridian Reserve North development

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Council voted 7-2 Tuesday to approve the rezoning of approximately 25 acres of land off Kegman Road. That's where a new 43-home neighborhood called Viridian Reserve North will be built.

The development, proposed by Kroll Residential, Inc. and owned by Draughon Development Group, LLC, will rezone the land from agricultural to residential. It is located west of Berkshire Forest, north of Viridian Reserve and south of Hanbury Woods.

Neighbors who live on Wisdom Path — a road that will be connected to Edinburgh Parkway as part of the development — say they are upset with the council's decision. Eight residents spoke against the development at Tuesday's meeting.

Ashli Phillips, who has lived on Wisdom Path for 4.5 years, said she was disappointed the council moved forward.

"I really wish city council would have listened to what we really had to say and not approved this build," Phillips said.

Phillips and fellow Wisdom Path resident Brooke Spangler raised concerns about the loss of forested wetlands and overcrowding at Southeastern Elementary School.

"Number one is that loss of the forested wetlands behind me," Spangler said.

Phillips echoed those concerns, warning that the wetlands removal could cause flooding on her property.

"These are wetlands and the water has to go somewhere, and that water will end up in my backyard," Phillips said.

Phillips said wildlife including deer, bald eagles, ducks, turtles and bunnies currently live in the area behind her home, and she's concerned about what will happen to those species.

Both women are parents of students who attend Southeastern Elementary School.

"Southeastern is over capacity and will be after all of the new developments in the area are all completed," Phillips said.

"The second reason is because our schools are already overcrowded and there's not a long-term plan to address that," Spangler said.

City staff acknowledged that even with a planned expansion of Southeastern Elementary School, the school will still operate at 120% capacity after the expansion is complete.

Councilwoman Amanda Newins, who motioned for approval along with Councilmember Whitaker, addressed the school capacity concern.

"I see that there is an issue with schools," Newins said. "However, for me, I feel like it's adequately addressed with the expansion...And then quite frankly, the fact that the school have not come to us and asked for additional funding."

Phillips said she believes the solution is to build a new school rather than expand the existing one.

"They need to build another school at this point," Phillips said. "While we go to the city council and let them tell us that that is what is happening, they tell us to go to the school board and ask them to rezone, but it actually starts with city council to not add these homes in here."

Phillips said the 43-home development is part of a much larger wave of growth in the area. About 400 homes are also approved to be built in the Ashburn Meadows neighborhood on Kegman Road. About 100 additional homes are under construction in the Patriots Ridge neighborhood on Henry Jefferson Way next to Southeastern Elementary — bringing the total number of new homes feeding into the school's zone to more than 500.

As part of the newly approved Viridian Reserve North development, Wisdom Path will be connected to Edinburgh Parkway, eventually linking the neighborhood to Hanbury Road. Phillips said residents are concerned the new road connection will turn their neighborhood into a cut-through.

"Our biggest concern is that our neighborhood becomes a drag race and becomes unsafe for our children," Phillips said.

Under the approved proffers, the applicant is required to install a gate with a Knox Box lock at the Greengable Way extension and is prohibited from using Greengable Way for construction traffic.

Newins also addressed neighbor's environmental concerns.

"It's your intention to preserve as many trees as possible?," Newins asked the developer during the council meeting.

"Very much so," the developer responded.

Developers say they will plant mature trees in place of any that are cut down. The approved proffers also require a 10-foot vegetated buffer along all rear and side property lines bordering Berkshire Green and Viridian Reserve, with evergreen plantings installed prior to the first certificate of occupancy.

Under the approved proffers, no certificates of occupancy — except for two model homes — can be issued before the Southeastern Elementary School expansion is complete, or by July 1, 2027, whichever comes first. Newins confirmed construction on Viridian Reserve North will not begin until the elementary school expansion is complete, which is expected at the start of the school year.

Council members King and Ritter voted against the rezoning. The item had been continued from the March 17 and May 19, 2026, City Council meetings. The planning commission had recommended denial of the application, though city staff recommended approval with proffers.

Phillips said she hopes the council's decision serves as a call to action for other neighbors.

"While I think growth is important, I do think our children's safety and education should come before the growth and that these developments should not cost our children a good education."

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