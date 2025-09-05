Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chihuahua dies after being attacked by an 'unrestrained pit bull' on Decatur St.: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A chihuahua that was walking with its owner along Decatur Street has died after a pit bull attacked it Wednesday evening, Chesapeake police said.

Animal control and officers went to the 1200 block of Decatur Street Wednesday, around 7:20 p.m., in response to a dog attack, police said.

A woman told police that she was walking her dog when an "unrestrained pit bull" attacked it.

Police say that she took her dog to an emergency vet, where it later died.

The incident is still under investigation, police say.

