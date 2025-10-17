Gov. Youngkin activates National Guard ahead of planned 'No Kings' protests

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With "No Kings" demonstrations taking to the streets this weekend across the United States to protest the Trump administration, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he is placing the National Guard in "state active duty."

This is the second No Kings mass protest, the first taking place in June, where demonstrators held largely peaceful gatherings.

Local protests will take place on Saturday in Williamsburg, Newport News, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake in Virginia, and, Machipongo, Elizabeth City, Edenton, and Kitty Hawk in North Carolina.

Youngkin stressed his belief in the "fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly," but said that any destruction of property, vandalism, looting, violence, or disruption of traffic will not be tolerated.

There were no reported violence of vandalism incidents at the June 14 protests in Hampton Roads.

The National Guard is on alert, Youngkin said, "to respond alongside our substantially increased police presence to help keep Virginians safe."

Local No Kings protests

Williamsburg, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Local candidates, educators, and even live music will be featured at this demonstration. Protestors will gather at the Williamsburg/James City County Courthouse.

Newport News, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"No Kings" protesters will gather at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road on the side near Tech Center.

Virginia Beach, 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This gathering will take place at the Town Center Fountain Plaza.

Protesters plan to walk down Bank Street after rallying at the Town Center fountain. Numerous local organizers are slated to speak and chant at the demonstration — local folk musician Jim Newsom will also perform at the event.

Chesapeake, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Protesters will gather at 100 Volvo Parkway to take part in the "No Kings" demonstrations. Organizers say over 400 people have registered to participate.

Machipongo, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The demonstration on the Eastern Shore will be held at 12168 Lankford Highway.

Elizabeth City, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will be held at 222 N Water Street, which is north of Elizabeth City State University, near the Pasquotank River.

Edenton, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Chowan County Courthouse on 101 S Broad Street will be the site for the "No Kings" protest.

Kitty Hawk, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Protesters will gather at 6010 N Croatan Highway for the demonstration.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," Trump previously told CBS News when asked about the June "No Kings" protests.