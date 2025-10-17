5 hurt, including juvenile with life-threatening injuries, in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police say five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near Jolliff Road and West Military Highway.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles with significant damage. Emergency crews transported all five people involved to local hospitals. Police said two adult occupants and two juvenile occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators remained on scene Thursday night as they worked to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.com, or use the P3TIPS mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.