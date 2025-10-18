Hundreds gather in Chesapeake for nationwide 'No Kings' protest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Volvo Parkway and Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake Saturday morning as part of nationwide "No Kings" protests aimed at opposing the Trump administration's policies and actions.

The protesters say they call it "No Kings" because they believe President Donald Trump acts like a king, or a monarch.

Supporters of the president have dismissed those claims, saying his actions reflect a strong executive approach.

Trump commented on the protests during ahead of their first nationwide demonstrations back in June.

"I don't feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved," President Donald Trump previously told CBS News.

Still, protesters in Chesapeake affirmed their commitment to opposing the Trump administration.

"I became an American citizen in '76, and today I am proudly defending my democracy," said Teresa Phillips, a Chesapeake resident who participated in the protest.

Phillips was among the demonstrators who gathered in the Greenbrier area to exercise their First Amendment rights.

"There are so many people here that we all are thinking the same thing. Pro America, anti-Donald Trump, that's all," Phillips said.

Alison Stuer, a Norfolk resident, emphasized the importance of peaceful demonstration.

"That is one of our rights as Americans, is to voice our opinions. I'm happy to have the opportunity to do it in a way that feels constructive and peaceful, but to be noticed and in a way that's impactful," Stuer said.

Steve Martin, a retired federal employee from Norfolk, said he attended to represent federal workers who couldn't participate themselves due to concerns about potential consequences.

"I'm here because many federal employees can not be here. They are afraid of retribution," Martin said.

Martin's participation comes as many federal employees have been working without pay for weeks due to the government shutdown.

Protesters said Saturday's turnout in Chesapeake was significantly larger than a similar demonstration held earlier this year in June.

