Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Man back in court after Chesapeake hit-and-run that left 8-year-old dead

Man identified, arrested after 8-year-old killed in Chesapeake hit & run: Police
Man identified, arrested after 8-year-old killed in Chesapeake hit & run: Police
Posted at 10:34 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 10:35:49-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local man, who's facing charges in connection to a hit and run out of Chesapeake that killed a young boy, will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Screenshot 2023-10-06 at 12.36.25 PM.png

Chesapeake

Man charged in Chesapeake hit & run that killed child appears in court

Kelsey Jones
9:16 AM, Oct 06, 2023

Richard Humbert, a 38-year-old man from Virginia Beach, is accused in the hit-and-run death of an 8-year-old boy that happened in October. He's facing a felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Court documents obtained by News 3 state that Humbert was driving a white 2019 Honda Civic in the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South. That's when police believe Humbert hit the child with his car.

Documents say Humbert did not stop, but did later pull over to check his car for damage. Court documents also say Humbert never went back to the scene or called 911 to report the incident.

Following the incident, family members and loved ones of the 8-year-old boy, Forrest Hooper, mourned the tragic loss. Less than a month after he died, the community held a fundraiser in his honor. They said he was just about to celebrate his 9th birthday.

Man identified, arrested after 8-year-old killed in Chesapeake hit & run: Police

News

Community members planned special party and fundraiser for Forrest Hooper

Danielle Saitta
6:03 AM, Oct 09, 2023

If Humbert is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates