Man back in court after Chesapeake hit-and-run that left 8-year-old dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local man, who's facing charges in connection to a hit and run out of Chesapeake that killed a young boy, will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Chesapeake Man charged in Chesapeake hit & run that killed child appears in court Kelsey Jones

Richard Humbert, a 38-year-old man from Virginia Beach, is accused in the hit-and-run death of an 8-year-old boy that happened in October. He's facing a felony charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Court documents obtained by News 3 state that Humbert was driving a white 2019 Honda Civic in the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South. That's when police believe Humbert hit the child with his car.

Documents say Humbert did not stop, but did later pull over to check his car for damage. Court documents also say Humbert never went back to the scene or called 911 to report the incident.

Following the incident, family members and loved ones of the 8-year-old boy, Forrest Hooper, mourned the tragic loss. Less than a month after he died, the community held a fundraiser in his honor. They said he was just about to celebrate his 9th birthday.

News Community members planned special party and fundraiser for Forrest Hooper Danielle Saitta

If Humbert is convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Stay with News 3 for updates.