Pilot loses control of plane, goes off runway at executive airport

Virginia State Police
Posted at 4:36 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 16:37:45-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was injured when a small plane ran off the airstrip at an executive airport in Chesapeake Thursday, state police said.

Pilot James Biggs Cessna 170A lost control of the aircraft at the Hampton Roads Executive Airport, according to a news release.

The plane's landing gear and wing were bent as the plane slid off the runway and came to rest in the grass, state police said.

The Hampton Roads Executive Airport is located along Route 58 in Chesapeake.

No other information about the incident was provided. We will update this story if that changes.

