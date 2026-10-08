Man shot and killed in Chesapeake neighborhood

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has died after he was shot multiple times in a Chesapeake neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Wake Avenue around 2 a.m.



Upon arrival, police found a man in the street who had been shot multiple times. Officers immediately provided life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An investigation is underway. At this time, investigators have not identified any suspects, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.