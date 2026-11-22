NORFOLK — Collecting native seeds can be an easy way to add native plants to your yard, and the Elizabeth River Project says processing and storing them doesn’t have to be complicated.

Luisa Black Ellis, Director of Resilience at the Elizabeth River Project, recommends keeping seeds in a paper bag somewhere cool and dark.

Processing depends on the type of seed. Larger seeds may need to be removed from pods, while a household strainer can help sift smaller seeds, including those from Joe Pye Weeds.

Seeds can be saved for spring or planted directly in the ground and allowed to naturally stratify over the winter.

Native plants support biodiversity by providing food and shelter for wildlife and pollinators. They can also help improve air quality and provide a natural buffer along coastal waterways.

For more backyard tips or to check out the seed library, visit the Elizabeth River Project’s Ryan Resilience Center, open to the public Monday through Friday.

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