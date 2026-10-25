Lynnhaven River Now hosts native plant seed collection for local gardeners

VIRGINIA BEACH — If you're planning a garden this fall, local environmental advocates say native plants are one of the best choices for both homeowners and wildlife.

Terri Gorman, conservation landscaper and landscape manager with Lynnhaven River Now, is currently helping collect and distribute native seeds while educating residents about their environmental benefits. Native plants provide food for wildlife, nectar for pollinators like bees and butterflies, and help filter contaminants from the environment.

They also require less maintenance than many non-native plants. Because native flowers and grasses are adapted to Virginia's climate and develop deep root systems, they need little to no watering once established.

Some colorful native species that thrive in Hampton Roads include Joe Pye weed, blanketflower, and New England aster, which can add shades of pink, purple, red, and orange to local landscapes.

Fall is considered the best time to plant native flowers and grasses, making now an ideal time for gardeners to add them to their yards while supporting the local ecosystem.

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