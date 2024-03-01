Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityEastern Shore

Actions

No serious injuries in bus crash on Eastern Shore

No serious injuries in bus crash on Eastern Shore
No serious injuries in bus crash on Eastern Shore
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 19:03:58-05

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with the Eastern Shore Daily.

There was a bus crash on the Eastern Shore Thursday.

At 2:55 p.m., units from. Atlantic, Bloxom and Oak Hall Rescue responded to a reported school bus accident at the intersection of Beartown Road and Chester Street in Mappsville.

No serious injuries in bus crash on Eastern Shore

It was initially reported there were three injuries. The bus was reported to be in a ditch.

No serious injuries were reported.

Another Accomack County School bus was able to come to the scene and pick up the students and continue their transport.

More stories from the Eastern Shore

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier