No serious injuries in bus crash on Eastern Shore

There was a bus crash on the Eastern Shore Thursday.
At 2:55 p.m., units from. Atlantic, Bloxom and Oak Hall Rescue responded to a reported school bus accident at the intersection of Beartown Road and Chester Street in Mappsville.
It was initially reported there were three injuries. The bus was reported to be in a ditch.
No serious injuries were reported.
Another Accomack County School bus was able to come to the scene and pick up the students and continue their transport.