No serious injuries in bus crash on Eastern Shore

This story is brought to you through our news-gathering partnership with the Eastern Shore Daily.

There was a bus crash on the Eastern Shore Thursday.

At 2:55 p.m., units from. Atlantic, Bloxom and Oak Hall Rescue responded to a reported school bus accident at the intersection of Beartown Road and Chester Street in Mappsville.

Will Russell/ Eastern Shore Daily

It was initially reported there were three injuries. The bus was reported to be in a ditch.

No serious injuries were reported.

Another Accomack County School bus was able to come to the scene and pick up the students and continue their transport.