DJ Envy's Drive Your Dreams Car Show draws more than 10,000 to Hampton Roads Convention Center

HAMPTON, Va. — For the second straight year, celebrity DJ Envy brought his Drive Your Dreams Car Show to the Hampton Roads Convention Center, filling the venue with custom cars, celebrity guests and thousands of enthusiasts from across the country.

By the end of the day, organizers estimated more than 10,000 people had attended.

Hampton resident Gregory Pugh said the event was a welcome addition to the city.

"It's great. I love when they bring stuff to Hampton because Hampton's a great city."

The event's reach stretched far beyond Hampton Roads, drawing visitors from across the country — including Jesse Johnson, who flew in from Arizona.

"Cause I love cars. I flew out here to the car show in Virginia because I'm a car man and a truck man and that's what I love."

After making the cross-country trip, Johnson said what he found inside the convention center was even bigger than he expected.

"It's bigger than I thought and blacker than I ever thought it would be."

The show also gave fans the opportunity to meet personalities from across the automotive world, including NASCAR driver Dystany Spurlock, who said the support from the crowd made the trip worthwhile.

"It felt amazing. I had so many people that came down here from Richmond, which is where I'm from, and they came down here to see not only me, but to see all of these beautiful things that DJ Envy puts on."

For DJ Envy, the turnout showed the event is becoming more than just a car show — it's becoming a Hampton Roads tradition.

"I feel great. It's amazing. We had over 10,000 people here. It felt like a big family reunion."

After spending the day greeting fans, signing autographs and taking in the crowd, I asked DJ Envy if he was ready for next year.

"Yes! I need a break… I need a nap."

DJ Envy said he is already looking forward to bringing the Drive Your Dreams Car Show back to the 757.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.