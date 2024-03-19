Hampton police investigating after shots fired at Newport News detectives

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police are looking for the person or persons who opened fire on detectives from Newport News.

On March 18, around 10:20 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications said it received a call about gunshots in the 1300 block of Patrick Street.



Upon investigating, police learned that two detectives from Newport News in an unmarked police unit were following a vehicle into Hampton.

Have You Seen Me Portsmouth police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in February Heather Eckstine

Police say the suspect vehicle stopped and shots were fired at the detectives. The detectives were not hit, but their vehicle was, police added.

The detectives returned fire and the suspect vehicle drove away, police say.

Police say that at around 10:42 p.m., a 19-year-old man from Hampton entered the Sentara CarePlex with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. As of this writing, police do not know if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call either police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.