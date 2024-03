VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are searching for missing 17-year-old Georgia Gates.

Gates was last seen on Feb. 24 near the 600 block of Bickford Lane.

Gates was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and silver Crocs, according to police.

She is 5'1 and 145 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you're asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at (757) 393-8536.

