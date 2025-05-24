Hampton Police searching for missing 27 year old man

The following information was provided by Hampton Police Department

Name: Jarred Micheal Cabanban

Age: 27

Date last seen: Tuesday May 20th

Last known location: Released form Riverside Mental Health and Recovery Center

Physical description: 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes

More details:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111

or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.