'It's just a great cause:' New lacrosse tournament honoring Hampton Roads hero

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University’s men’s lacrosse team spent Saturday preparing for a new tournament to honor a local hero.

The first-annual Mark Goyet Memorial Games is scheduled for Sunday at the Sportsplex in Virginia Beach.

Goyet was a Marine born in Hampton. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2011. The tournament is a fundraiser for a foundation created in his name.

Watch: 'We want to pay them back:' HU men's lacrosse team starts new fundraiser to honor vets, help fund team

'We want to pay them back:' HU men's lacrosse team starts new fundraiser to honor vets, help fund team

All of the admission money from the tournament will go to the foundation, which provides scholarships to NJORTC students in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and to students at Goyet’s high school.

HU’s lacrosse coaches have been working to get the tournament set up. One of them, associate head coach Chris Burke, served with Goyet.

“It’s just a great cause. The fact that we can have a little purpose behind a play day, I think, is very important," said Burke.

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“The big message is life is so much bigger than what we do on the lacrosse field, that there are people out there that are sacrificing much more than what we are," head coach Vincent Culpepper said.

The tournament is set to start at 9 a.m.

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