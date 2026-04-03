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Man killed in shooting on Michigan Drive: HPD

Hampton police car
News 3
Hampton police car
Hampton police car
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has died after being shot on Thursday night, according to Hampton police.

Police responded to the 200 block of Michigan Drive around 11:50 p.m. and found a man who had been shot several times. He died before medics were able to take him to a hospital.

Police said the people involved knew each other, an argument escalated into a physical fight in which shots were fired. The suspect fled the scene after shooting the man.

Police have not shared information about a suspect and are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

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