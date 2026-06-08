One injured after road rage shooting on North King St: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — One person is injured after a shooting on the 700 block of North King Street during a road rage incident on Friday, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Dispatchers received a call at 5:03 p.m. reporting a shooting near a construction zone. HPD arrived on the scene and found the victim who had been shot, according to HPD.

Investigators determined that the road rage altercation happened near North King St. and West Pembroke Ave.

Both the victim and suspect pulled over by the construction area where they talked with each other. The suspect fired multiple shots into the other vehicle and drove from the scene, according to the HPD. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

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