Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Hampton on Thursday evening.

Around 5:49 p.m. Hampton Public Safety Communications received multiple 911 calls about the crash at West Mercury Boulevard near Martha Lee Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an man with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver was heading eastbound on West Mercury Boulevard when the pedestrian tried to cross the street. There is no designated crosswalk where accident occurred.

The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Hampton Fire and Rescue crews provided emergency care before transporting the victim to a local hospital.