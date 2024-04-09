Woman dead after fire breaks out in James City Co. home

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a home Monday night, according to the James City County Fire Department.

Crews went to the home on Frances Berkeley, located in the Greensprings Plantation subdivision, around 5:30 p.m., fire officials say. Once they arrived, crews learned one of the home’s occupants wasn’t home, but the other occupant was believed to be inside, officials say.

Firefighters attempted search and rescue efforts by breaking through multiple windows on the home's first and second floors, which were both on fire, fire officials say.

Once the fire was brought under control, crews found one of the home's occupants, a woman, officials said. She did not survive, according to officials.

It’s unclear how the fire started. The James City County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

Stay with News 3 for updates.