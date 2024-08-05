80-90 MPH straight line winds blow through, damage Franklin Southampton Fairgrounds

COURTLAND, Va. — According to the National Weather Service Wakefield, 80-90 mph straight-line winds damaged the Franklin Southampton Fairgrounds Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the fairgrounds said no one was hurt, however, this year's fair is canceled.

On Monday morning, fair ride operators were packing up and heading out before the fair even started Wednesday.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office said it initially received a call for trees down Sunday off New Market Road at the VDOT Franklin area office, but soon noticed the damage extended to the fairgrounds.

"I mean it was major damage, several buildings were damaged, a few trees uprooted, as well as there was one large garage door that was ripped off of one of the main buildings there," Sgt. Ben Grizzard, with SCSO, said.

Those who live near Courtland say the rides, food and pageantry make the event part of the community's identity and also gives something for kids to do.

"To have the kids out there out of trouble having fun at the fair and a smoked turkey leg, you can't go wrong with a smoked turkey leg," Nikki Goodwin, who lives in Franklin, said.

Franklin said she was planning on taking her four kids to this year's fair sometime this week.

She said she was heartbroken that it was canceled but is thankful no one was hurt.

"It's sad news because like I said we get it here, we build it up, the community comes together and we're doing great, and then it is all taken away," Goodwin said. " I feel like this right here will bring us together maybe even stronger because we can come together and build it back up. "

News 3 reached out to the fair to see what the full extent of the damage may be, but have not heard back.