23-year-old arrested, charged in connection to homicide on 28th Street: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested 23-year-old Keondre Lashawn LeBeauf in connection to the homicide of 29-year-old Godfrey Junior Davidson on Dec. 17 on 28th Street.

LeBeauf has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and robbery.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 27

"I want to thank the community, officers and detectives who put in countless hours, as well as the investment made in technology used to help make this arrest," Chief Drew said in a statement.

On Dec. 17 at 9:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of 28th Street.

When officers arrived, they found Davidson outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.