Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

23-year-old arrested, charged in connection to homicide on 28th Street: NNPD

Generic: Newport News Police
News 3
Newport News Police
Generic: Newport News Police
Posted at 3:49 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 15:49:47-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested 23-year-old Keondre Lashawn LeBeauf in connection to the homicide of 29-year-old Godfrey Junior Davidson on Dec. 17 on 28th Street.

LeBeauf has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and robbery.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Dec. 27

"I want to thank the community, officers and detectives who put in countless hours, as well as the investment made in technology used to help make this arrest," Chief Drew said in a statement.

On Dec. 17 at 9:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of 28th Street.

When officers arrived, they found Davidson outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2023 Holiday Helpers

Investigations

News 3 Investigates